View Reports

Use NEL reports to view information such as:

Why a request failed

The country a request failed from

The last mile network a request failed from

The Cloudflare data center the request was most likely meant for

Note Network Error Logging is currently in a closed beta for Enterprise users. To sign up for Network Error Logging, refer to Get started .

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Click Analytics > Origin Reachability.

Click a tab under **Reachability summary **to view specific information related to your Origin ASN, Origin, IP, or data center. Hover over a location on the map to view the number of reachable requests.

Under Reachability by data center, click a location under Data Centers to filter reachability by a specific location.

​​ Run a traceroute to origin

Run a traceroute from a specific data center to an origin IP to for information on the number of packets sent and the amount of time it took.

Under From, choose a data center. Under To, choose an origin IP. Click Run.

The results display in a table below, and you can optionally export the data to a .CSV format by clicking Export as CSV.

To view the log fields available for NEL, refer to NEL reports .