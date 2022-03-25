View Reports
Use NEL reports to view information such as:
- Why a request failed
- The country a request failed from
- The last mile network a request failed from
- The Cloudflare data center the request was most likely meant for
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Click Analytics > Origin Reachability.
Click a tab under **Reachability summary **to view specific information related to your Origin ASN, Origin, IP, or data center. Hover over a location on the map to view the number of reachable requests.
Under Reachability by data center, click a location under Data Centers to filter reachability by a specific location.
Run a traceroute to origin
Run a traceroute from a specific data center to an origin IP to for information on the number of packets sent and the amount of time it took.
- Under From, choose a data center.
- Under To, choose an origin IP.
- Click Run.
The results display in a table below, and you can optionally export the data to a .CSV format by clicking Export as CSV.
To view the log fields available for NEL, refer to NEL reports .