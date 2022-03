Get started

For Enterprise users who want to use Network Error Logging, sign up for the closed beta group.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Click Analytics > Edge Reachability. Under Network Error Logging Monitoring, click Join the beta.

After you sign up, Cloudflare will add your account and domain to a list of beta users and then enable Network Error Logging. If Network Error Logging has not been activated on your account after a week, contact your account team.