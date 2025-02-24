Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We've updated the Workers AI text generation models to include context windows and limits definitions and changed our APIs to estimate and validate the number of tokens in the input prompt, not the number of characters.
This update allows developers to use larger context windows when interacting with Workers AI models, which can lead to better and more accurate results.
Our catalog page provides more information about each model's supported context window.
We've updated the Workers AI pricing to include the latest models and how model usage maps to Neurons.
- Each model's core input format(s) (tokens, audio seconds, images, etc) now include mappings to Neurons, making it easier to understand how your included Neuron volume is consumed and how you are charged at scale
- Per-model pricing, instead of the previous bucket approach, allows us to be more flexible on how models are charged based on their size, performance and capabilities. As we optimize each model, we can then pass on savings for that model.
- You will still only pay for what you consume: Workers AI inference is serverless, and not billed by the hour.
Going forward, models will be launched with their associated Neuron costs, and we'll be updating the Workers AI dashboard and API to reflect consumption in both raw units and Neurons. Visit the Workers AI pricing page to learn more about Workers AI pricing.