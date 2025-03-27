Changelog
Registrar
Cloudflare Registrar now supports
.aiand
.shopdomains. These are two of our most highly-requested top-level domains (TLDs) and are great additions to the 300+ other TLDs we support ↗.
Starting today, customers can:
- Register and renew these domains at cost without any markups or add-on fees
- Enjoy best-in-class security and performance with native integrations with Cloudflare DNS, CDN, and SSL services like one-click DNSSEC
- Combat domain hijacking with Custom Domain Protection ↗ (available on enterprise plans)
We can't wait to see what AI and e-commerce projects you deploy on Cloudflare. To get started, transfer your domains to Cloudflare or search for new ones to register ↗.