Register and renew .ai and .shop domains at cost

Cloudflare Registrar now supports .ai and .shop domains. These are two of our most highly-requested top-level domains (TLDs) and are great additions to the 300+ other TLDs we support ↗.

Starting today, customers can:

Register and renew these domains at cost without any markups or add-on fees

Enjoy best-in-class security and performance with native integrations with Cloudflare DNS, CDN, and SSL services like one-click DNSSEC

Combat domain hijacking with Custom Domain Protection ↗ (available on enterprise plans)

We can't wait to see what AI and e-commerce projects you deploy on Cloudflare. To get started, transfer your domains to Cloudflare or search for new ones to register ↗.