Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Logpush now supports higher-precision timestamp formats for log output. You can configure jobs to output timestamps at millisecond or nanosecond precision. This is available in both the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare dashboard and the Logpush API.
To use the new formats, set
timestamp_formatin your Logpush job's
output_options:
rfc3339ms—
2024-02-17T23:52:01.123Z
rfc3339ns—
2024-02-17T23:52:01.123456789Z
Default timestamp formats apply unless explicitly set. The dashboard defaults to
rfc3339and the API defaults to
unixnano.
For more information, refer to the Log output options documentation.
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