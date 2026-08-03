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Python and JavaScript Workers can now call each other via RPC

Workers

You can now call methods between Python and JavaScript Workers using Workers RPC. This works through Service bindings without extra dependencies, schema definitions, or serialization code.

Cross-language RPC calls behave like ordinary function calls. Exceptions propagate to the call site. You can pass structured cloneable types as parameters or return values, and Pyodide Foreign Function Interface (FFI) automatically converts types between languages.

Call a TypeScript Worker from Python

Define a method in a TypeScript Worker:

index.jsjs
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";

export class RpcService extends WorkerEntrypoint {
	async add(a, b) {
		return a + b;
	}
}
index.tsts
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";

export class RpcService extends WorkerEntrypoint {
	async add(a: number, b: number): Promise<number> {
		return a + b;
	}
}

Call it from a Python Worker through a Service binding:

from workers import Response, WorkerEntrypoint

class Default(WorkerEntrypoint):
	async def fetch(self, request):
		rpc = self.env.RPC
		result = await rpc.add(42, 144)
		return Response.json({"result": result})

Configure the Service binding in the Python Worker's Wrangler configuration:

{
	"services": [
		{
			"binding": "RPC",
			"service": "ts-rpc-server",
			"entrypoint": "RpcService"
		}
	]
}
[[services]]
binding = "RPC"
service = "ts-rpc-server"
entrypoint = "RpcService"

Call a Python Worker from JavaScript

Define a method in a Python Worker:

from workers import WorkerEntrypoint

class Default(WorkerEntrypoint):
	async def highlight_code(self, code: str, language: str) -> dict:
		from pygments.formatters import HtmlFormatter
		from pygments import highlight
		from pygments.lexers import get_lexer_by_name

		lexer = get_lexer_by_name(language, stripall=True)
		formatter = HtmlFormatter(linenos=True, cssclass="highlight", style="monokai")
		highlighted_html = highlight(code, lexer, formatter)
		css = formatter.get_style_defs(".highlight")

		return {
			"html": highlighted_html,
			"css": css
		}

Call it from a JavaScript Worker through a Service binding:

index.jsjs
export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		const rpc = env.PYTHON_RPC;
		const result = await rpc.highlight_code("print(42)", "python");
		return Response.json(result);
	},
};
index.tsts
export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		const rpc = env.PYTHON_RPC;
		const result = await rpc.highlight_code("print(42)", "python");
		return Response.json(result);
	},
};

Configure the Service binding in the JavaScript Worker's Wrangler configuration:

{
	"services": [
		{
			"binding": "PYTHON_RPC",
			"service": "py-rpc-server"
		}
	]
}
[[services]]
binding = "PYTHON_RPC"
service = "py-rpc-server"

For more details on the announcement, read the blog post.

For more information, refer to the Workers RPC documentation and the Python Workers overview.