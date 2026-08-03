Python and JavaScript Workers can now call each other via RPC

You can now call methods between Python and JavaScript Workers using Workers RPC. This works through Service bindings without extra dependencies, schema definitions, or serialization code.
Cross-language RPC calls behave like ordinary function calls. Exceptions propagate to the call site. You can pass structured cloneable types ↗ as parameters or return values, and Pyodide Foreign Function Interface (FFI) automatically converts types between languages.
Call a TypeScript Worker from Python
Define a method in a TypeScript Worker:
Call it from a Python Worker through a Service binding:
Configure the Service binding in the Python Worker's Wrangler configuration:
Call a Python Worker from JavaScript
Define a method in a Python Worker:
Call it from a JavaScript Worker through a Service binding:
Configure the Service binding in the JavaScript Worker's Wrangler configuration:
For more details on the announcement, read the blog post ↗.