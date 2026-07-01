The Images binding is now billed per unique transformation, matching the model already used for URL-based transformations. Repeat requests for the same combination of source image and parameters within the same calendar month are counted only once.

Previously, every call to the binding counted as a separate transformation regardless of whether the image or parameters were unique. With this change, you can call the binding on hot paths without paying for each individual request.

Calls to .info() are no longer billed.

For more information, refer to Images pricing and the Images binding documentation.