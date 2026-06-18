exec() is now available for Containers. Use this.ctx.container.exec() to start processes inside a running Container, stream standard input and output, inspect exit codes, and signal each process.

Call exec() from a class extending Container , or from another Durable Object through this.ctx.container . The associated Container must already be running.

This example starts the Container when needed, then reads its Node.js version:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async readVersion () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { await this . start () ; } const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "node" , "--version" ]) ; const output = await process . output () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; return { exitCode : output . exitCode , stdout : decoder . decode ( output . stdout ) , stderr : decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) , }; } } src/index.ts import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async readVersion () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { await this . start () ; } const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "node" , "--version" ]) ; const output = await process . output () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; return { exitCode : output . exitCode , stdout : decoder . decode ( output . stdout ) , stderr : decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) , }; } }

The command array starts an executable directly, without an implicit shell. Invoke a shell explicitly for pipes, redirects, or variable expansion.

One RPC method can coordinate multiple exec() calls in one caller-to-Durable Object round trip. It can also pass byte-oriented ReadableStream input or return streamed output with flow control.

For options and streaming examples, refer to Execute commands.