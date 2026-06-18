Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
exec() is now available for Containers
exec() is now available for Containers. Use
this.ctx.container.exec() to start processes inside a running Container, stream standard input and output, inspect exit codes, and signal each process.
Call
exec() from a class extending
Container, or from another Durable Object through
this.ctx.container. The associated Container must already be running.
This example starts the Container when needed, then reads its Node.js version:
The command array starts an executable directly, without an implicit shell. Invoke a shell explicitly for pipes, redirects, or variable expansion.
One RPC method can coordinate multiple
exec() calls in one caller-to-Durable Object round trip. It can also pass byte-oriented
ReadableStream input or return streamed output with flow control.
For options and streaming examples, refer to Execute commands.