Transformation flows in Images

Flows are automated rules that pair conditions (such as file extension, URL path, or query parameter) with parameters. Set up a flow to automatically apply image optimization to matching requests on your zone without writing code or changing URLs.

There are two modes for transformation flows:

Provider flows — Migrate from another image optimization service. Your existing URLs continue to work while Cloudflare rewrites provider-specific parameters to their Cloudflare equivalents. Currently, Cloudflare supports provider flows for Fastly Image Optimizer.

— Migrate from another image optimization service. Your existing URLs continue to work while Cloudflare rewrites provider-specific parameters to their Cloudflare equivalents. Currently, Cloudflare supports provider flows for Fastly Image Optimizer. Custom flows — Define your own conditions and actions for use cases like automatic format conversion, responsive sizing with width=auto , or directory-based optimization.

To get started, go to Images > Transformations > Automation in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.

Learn more about transformation flows.