Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Transformation flows in Images
Flows are automated rules that pair conditions (such as file extension, URL path, or query parameter) with parameters. Set up a flow to automatically apply image optimization to matching requests on your zone without writing code or changing URLs.
There are two modes for transformation flows:
- Provider flows — Migrate from another image optimization service. Your existing URLs continue to work while Cloudflare rewrites provider-specific parameters to their Cloudflare equivalents. Currently, Cloudflare supports provider flows for Fastly Image Optimizer.
- Custom flows — Define your own conditions and actions for use cases like automatic format conversion, responsive sizing with
width=auto, or directory-based optimization.
To get started, go to Images > Transformations > Automation in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Learn more about transformation flows.