Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Call any AI model through AI Gateway's new REST API
AI Gateway now uses the AI REST API on
api.cloudflare.com. You can call any model — whether from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or hosted on Workers AI — through one unified API, using the same endpoints and authentication regardless of provider. Four endpoints are available:
POST /ai/run— universal endpoint for all models and modalities
POST /ai/v1/chat/completions— OpenAI SDK compatible
POST /ai/v1/responses— OpenAI Responses API compatible
POST /ai/v1/messages— Anthropic SDK compatible
All AI Gateway features — logging, caching, rate limiting, and guardrails — are applied automatically. Third-party models are billed through Unified Billing, so you do not need to manage separate provider API keys.
Third-party model requests are routed through your account's default gateway, which is created automatically on first use. To route requests through a specific gateway, add the
cf-aig-gateway-id header.
If you are already calling Workers AI models through the existing REST API, that path (
/ai/run/@cf/{model}) continues to work. To call Workers AI models through AI Gateway, use the
@cf/ model prefix (for example,
@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6) and include the
cf-aig-gateway-id header to specify which gateway to route through.
For more details and examples, refer to the REST API documentation.