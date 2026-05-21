Call any AI model through AI Gateway's new REST API

AI Gateway now uses the AI REST API on api.cloudflare.com . You can call any model — whether from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or hosted on Workers AI — through one unified API, using the same endpoints and authentication regardless of provider. Four endpoints are available:

POST /ai/run — universal endpoint for all models and modalities

— universal endpoint for all models and modalities POST /ai/v1/chat/completions — OpenAI SDK compatible

— OpenAI SDK compatible POST /ai/v1/responses — OpenAI Responses API compatible

— OpenAI Responses API compatible POST /ai/v1/messages — Anthropic SDK compatible

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/chat/completions" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-5.5", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"}] }'

All AI Gateway features — logging, caching, rate limiting, and guardrails — are applied automatically. Third-party models are billed through Unified Billing, so you do not need to manage separate provider API keys.

Third-party model requests are routed through your account's default gateway, which is created automatically on first use. To route requests through a specific gateway, add the cf-aig-gateway-id header.

If you are already calling Workers AI models through the existing REST API, that path ( /ai/run/@cf/{model} ) continues to work. To call Workers AI models through AI Gateway, use the @cf/ model prefix (for example, @cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6 ) and include the cf-aig-gateway-id header to specify which gateway to route through.

For more details and examples, refer to the REST API documentation.