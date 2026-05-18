Legacy `wrangler dev --remote` support removed for KV-backed Durable Objects

Starting 2026-05-18, support for the deprecated, legacy wrangler dev --remote flag has been removed for KV-backed Durable Objects and will return an error. The --remote flag was never supported with the recommended SQLite storage backend for Durable Objects.

For all Durable Objects, continue to use wrangler dev for local development and testing.

During local development if you need to access remote resources running on Cloudflare's network, refer to Using remote resources with Durable Objects and Workflows.