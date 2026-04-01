Send CASB posture finding instances with webhooks

You can now use CASB webhooks in Cloudflare One to send posture finding instances to external systems such as chat platforms, ticketing systems, SIEMs, SOAR tools, and custom automation services.

This gives security teams a simple way to route CASB posture findings into the tools and workflows they already use for triage and response.

To get started, go to Integrations > Webhooks in the Cloudflare One dashboard to create a webhook destination. After you configure a webhook, open a posture finding instance and select Send webhook to send it.

Key capabilities

Flexible authentication — Configure destinations using None , Basic Auth , Bearer Auth , Static Headers , or HMAC-Signing .

— Configure destinations using , , , , or . Built-in testing — Use Test delivery to send a test request before sending a live finding instance.

— Use to send a test request before sending a live finding instance. Posture finding workflows — Send posture finding instances directly from the finding details workflow in Cloud & SaaS findings .

— Send posture finding instances directly from the finding details workflow in . HTTPS destinations — Configure webhook destinations with public https:// URLs.

Learn more

Configure CASB webhooks in Cloudflare.

Learn how to manage findings in Cloudflare.

CASB webhooks are now available in Cloudflare One.