Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare One Client for macOS (version 2026.3.846.0)
A new GA release for the macOS Cloudflare One Client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
The next stable release for macOS will introduce the new Cloudflare One Client UI, providing a cleaner and more intuitive design as well as easier access to common actions and information.
Changes and improvements
- Empty MDM files are now rejected instead of being incorrectly accepted as a single MDM config.
- Fixed an issue in local proxy mode where the client could become unresponsive due to upstream connection timeouts.
- Fixed an issue where the emergency disconnect status of a prior organization persisted after a switch to a different organization.
- Consumer-only CLI commands are now clearly distinguished from Zero Trust commands.
- Added detailed QUIC connection metrics to diagnostic logs for better troubleshooting.
- Added monitoring for tunnel statistics collection timeouts.
- Switched tunnel congestion control algorithm for local proxy mode to Cubic for improved reliability across platforms.
- Fixed initiating managed network detections checks when no network is available, which caused device profile flapping.