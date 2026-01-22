Require Access protection for zones

You can now require Cloudflare Access protection for all hostnames in your account. When enabled, traffic to any hostname that does not have a matching Access application is automatically blocked.

This deny-by-default approach prevents accidental exposure of internal resources to the public Internet. If a developer deploys a new application or creates a DNS record without configuring an Access application, the traffic is blocked rather than exposed.

How it works

Blocked by default : Traffic to all hostnames in the account is blocked unless an Access application exists for that hostname.

: Traffic to all hostnames in the account is blocked unless an Access application exists for that hostname. Explicit access required : To allow traffic, create an Access application with an Allow or Bypass policy.

: To allow traffic, create an Access application with an Allow or Bypass policy. Hostname exemptions: You can exempt specific hostnames from this requirement.

To turn on this feature, refer to Require Access protection.