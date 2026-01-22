Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Require Access protection for zones
You can now require Cloudflare Access protection for all hostnames in your account. When enabled, traffic to any hostname that does not have a matching Access application is automatically blocked.
This deny-by-default approach prevents accidental exposure of internal resources to the public Internet. If a developer deploys a new application or creates a DNS record without configuring an Access application, the traffic is blocked rather than exposed.
- Blocked by default: Traffic to all hostnames in the account is blocked unless an Access application exists for that hostname.
- Explicit access required: To allow traffic, create an Access application with an Allow or Bypass policy.
- Hostname exemptions: You can exempt specific hostnames from this requirement.
To turn on this feature, refer to Require Access protection.