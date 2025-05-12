Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.4.929.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Improved captive portal detection.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.