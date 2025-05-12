WARP client for Linux (version 2025.4.929.0)

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.

Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

Known issues