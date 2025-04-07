Capture up to 256 KB of log events in each Workers Invocation

You can now capture a maximum of 256 KB of log events per Workers invocation, helping you gain better visibility into application behavior.

All console.log() statements, exceptions, request metadata, and headers are automatically captured during the Worker invocation and emitted as JSON object. Workers Logs deserializes this object before indexing the fields and storing them. You can also capture, transform, and export the JSON object in a Tail Worker.

256 KB is a 2x increase from the previous 128 KB limit. After you exceed this limit, further context associated with the request will not be recorded in your logs.

This limit is automatically applied to all Workers.