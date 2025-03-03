 Skip to content
New SAML and OIDC Fields and SAML transforms for Access for SaaS

Access

Access for SaaS applications now include more configuration options to support a wider array of SaaS applications.

SAML and OIDC Field Additions

OIDC apps now include:

  • Group Filtering via RegEx
  • OIDC Claim mapping from an IdP
  • OIDC token lifetime control
  • Advanced OIDC auth flows including hybrid and implicit flows
OIDC field additions

SAML apps now include improved SAML attribute mapping from an IdP.

SAML field additions

SAML transformations

SAML identities sent to Access applications can be fully customized using JSONata expressions. This allows admins to configure the precise identity SAML statement sent to a SaaS application.

Configured SAML statement sent to application