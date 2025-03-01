 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Use Logpush for Email security detections

Email security

You can now send detection logs to an endpoint of your choice with Cloudflare Logpush.

Filter logs matching specific criteria you have set and select from over 25 fields you want to send. When creating a new Logpush job, remember to select Email security alerts as the dataset.

logpush-detections

For more information, refer to Enable detection logs.

This feature is available across these Email security packages:

  • Enterprise
  • Enterprise + PhishGuard