Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
AI Gateway Introduces New Worker Binding Methods
We have released new Workers bindings API methods, allowing you to connect Workers applications to AI Gateway directly. These methods simplify how Workers calls AI services behind your AI Gateway configurations, removing the need to use the REST API and manually authenticate.
To add an AI binding to your Worker, include the following in your Wrangler configuration file:
With the new AI Gateway binding methods, you can now:
- Send feedback and update metadata with
patchLog.
- Retrieve detailed log information using
getLog.
- Execute universal requests to any AI Gateway provider with
run.
For example, to send feedback and update metadata using
patchLog: