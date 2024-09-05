 Skip to content
New Rules Templates for One-Click Rule Creation

Rules

Now, you can create common rule configurations in just one click using Rules Templates.

Rules Templates

What you can do:

  • Pick a pre-built rule – Choose from a library of templates.
  • One-click setup – Deploy best practices instantly.
  • Customize as needed – Adjust templates to fit your setup.

Template cards are now also available directly in the rule builder for each product.

Need more ideas? Check out the Examples gallery in our documentation.