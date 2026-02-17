Streamlined clientless access for private applications

A new Allow clientless access setting makes it easier to enable access to private self-hosted applications without a device client.

Previously, to provide clientless access to a private hostname or IP, you had to create a separate bookmark application pointing to a prefixed Clientless Web Isolation URL (for example, https://<your-teamname>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/https://10.0.0.1/ ). This bookmark was visible to all users in the App Launcher, regardless of whether they had access to the underlying application.

Now, you can manage clientless access directly within your private self-hosted application. When Allow clientless access is turned on, users who pass your Access application policies will see a tile in their App Launcher pointing to the prefixed URL. Users must have remote browser permissions to open the link.