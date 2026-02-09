Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
AI Search now with more granular controls over indexing
Get your content updates into AI Search faster and avoid a full rescan when you do not need it.
Updated a file or need to retry one that errored? When you know exactly which file changed, you can now reindex it directly instead of rescanning your entire data source.
Go to Overview > Indexed Items and select the sync icon next to any file to reindex it immediately.
By default, AI Search crawls all sitemaps listed in your
robots.txt, up to the maximum files per index limit. If your site has multiple sitemaps but you only want to index a specific set, you can now specify a single sitemap URL to limit what the crawler visits.
For example, if your
robots.txt lists both
blog-sitemap.xml and
docs-sitemap.xml, you can specify just
https://example.com/docs-sitemap.xml to index only your documentation.
Configure your selection anytime in Settings > Parsing options > Specific sitemaps, then trigger a sync to apply the changes.
Learn more about indexing controls and website crawling configuration.