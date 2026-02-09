Analytics enhancements

AI Crawl Control metrics have been enhanced with new views, improved filtering, and better data visualization.

Path pattern grouping

In the Metrics tab > Most popular paths table, use the new Patterns tab that groups requests by URI pattern ( /blog/* , /api/v1/* , /docs/* ) to identify which site areas crawlers target most. Refer to the screenshot above.

Enhanced referral analytics

Destination patterns show which site areas receive AI-driven referral traffic.

In the Metrics tab, a new Referrals over time chart shows trends by operator or source.

Data transfer metrics

In the Metrics tab > Allowed requests over time chart, toggle Bytes to show bandwidth consumption.

In the Crawlers tab, a new Bytes Transferred column shows bandwidth per crawler.

Image exports

Export charts and tables as images for reports and presentations.

