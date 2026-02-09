Changelog
Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.
Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.
New hooks:
shouldConnectionBeReadonly,
setConnectionReadonly,
isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side
setState() and mutating
@callable() methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.
The new
createMcpOAuthProvider method on the
Agent class allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.
Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new
McpServer instance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their
McpServer instance as a global variable.
Added
callbackPath option to
addMcpServer to prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When
sendIdentityOnConnect is
false,
callbackPath is now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the
state parameter instead of a loose
/callback URL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.
onStateChanged is a drop-in rename of
onStateUpdate (same signature, same behavior).
onStateUpdate still works but emits a one-time console warning per class.
validateStateChange rejections now propagate a
CF_AGENT_STATE_ERROR message back to the client.
Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy
x402 package to
@x402/core and
@x402/evm v2.
Breaking changes for x402 users:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
x402with
@x402/coreand
@x402/evm
PaymentRequirementstype now uses v2 fields (e.g.
amountinstead of
maxAmountRequired)
X402ClientConfig.accounttype changed from
viem.Accountto
ClientEvmSigner(structurally compatible with
privateKeyToAccount())
Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:
Other x402 changes:
X402ClientConfig.networkis now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
- Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
- Payment tokens support both v2 (
PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (
X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
- Added
normalizeNetworkexport for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
- Re-exports
PaymentRequirements,
PaymentRequired,
Network,
FacilitatorConfig, and
ClientEvmSignerfrom
agents/x402
- Fix
useAgentand
AgentClientcrashing when using
basePathrouting
- CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
- Client-side
onStateUpdateErrorcallback for handling rejected state updates
