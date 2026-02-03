 Skip to content
Agents SDK v0.3.7: Workflows integration, synchronous state, and scheduleEvery()

Agents Workflows

The latest release of the Agents SDK brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.

Cloudflare Workflows integration

Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.

Use the new AgentWorkflow class to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:

JavaScript
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows";
export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow {
  async run(event, step) {
    // Call Agent methods via RPC
    await this.agent.updateStatus(event.payload.taskId, "processing");


    // Non-durable: progress reporting to clients
    await this.reportProgress({ step: "process", percent: 0.5 });
    this.broadcastToClients({ type: "update", taskId: event.payload.taskId });


    // Durable via step: idempotent, won't repeat on retry
    await step.mergeAgentState({ taskProgress: 0.5 });


    const result = await step.do("process", async () => {
      return processData(event.payload.data);
    });


    await step.reportComplete(result);
    return result;
  }
}

Start workflows from your Agent with runWorkflow() and handle lifecycle events:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async startTask(taskId, data) {
    const instanceId = await this.runWorkflow("PROCESSING_WORKFLOW", {
      taskId,
      data,
    });
    return { instanceId };
  }


  async onWorkflowProgress(workflowName, instanceId, progress) {
    this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({ type: "progress", progress }));
  }


  async onWorkflowComplete(workflowName, instanceId, result) {
    console.log(`Workflow ${instanceId} completed`);
  }


  async onWorkflowError(workflowName, instanceId, error) {
    console.error(`Workflow ${instanceId} failed:`, error);
  }
}

Key workflow methods on your Agent:

  • runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?) — Start a workflow with optional metadata
  • getWorkflow(workflowId) / getWorkflows(criteria?) — Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
  • approveWorkflow(workflowId) / rejectWorkflow(workflowId) — Human-in-the-loop approval flows
  • pauseWorkflow(), resumeWorkflow(), terminateWorkflow() — Workflow control

Synchronous setState()

State updates are now synchronous with a new validateStateChange() validation hook:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  validateStateChange(oldState, newState) {
    // Return false to reject the change
    if (newState.count < 0) return false;
    // Return modified state to transform
    return { ...newState, lastUpdated: Date.now() };
  }
}

scheduleEvery() for recurring tasks

The new scheduleEvery() method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:

JavaScript
// Run every 5 minutes
await this.scheduleEvery("syncData", 5 * 60 * 1000, { source: "api" });

Callable system improvements

  • Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
  • StreamingResponse.error(message) — Graceful stream error signaling
  • getCallableMethods() — Introspection API for discovering callable methods
  • Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
JavaScript
await agent.call("method", [args], {
  timeout: 5000,
  stream: { onChunk, onDone, onError },
});

Email and routing enhancements

Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.

Routing improvements:

  • basePath option to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
  • Server-sent identity — Agents send name and agent type on connect
  • New onIdentity and onIdentityChange callbacks on the client
JavaScript
const agent = useAgent({
  basePath: "user",
  onIdentity: (name, agentType) => console.log(`Connected to ${name}`),
});

Upgrade

To update to the latest version:

Terminal window
npm i agents@latest

For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.