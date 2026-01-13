`wrangler types` now generates types for all environments

The wrangler types command now generates TypeScript types for bindings from all environments defined in your Wrangler configuration file by default.

Previously, wrangler types only generated types for bindings in the top-level configuration (or a single environment when using the --env flag). This meant that if you had environment-specific bindings — for example, a KV namespace only in production or an R2 bucket only in staging — those bindings would be missing from your generated types, causing TypeScript errors when accessing them.

Now, running wrangler types collects bindings from all environments and includes them in the generated Env type. This ensures your types are complete regardless of which environment you deploy to.

Generating types for a specific environment

If you want the previous behavior of generating types for only a specific environment, you can use the --env flag:

Terminal window wrangler types --env production

Learn more about generating types for your Worker in the Wrangler documentation.