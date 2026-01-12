Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Metro code field now available in Rules
The
ip.src.metro_code field in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.
You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.
|Field
|Type
|Description
ip.src.metro_code
|String | null
|The metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.
Example filter expression:
For more information, refer to the Fields reference.
