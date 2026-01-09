Shell tab completions for Wrangler CLI

Wrangler now includes built-in shell tab completion support, making it faster and easier to navigate commands without memorizing every option. Press Tab as you type to autocomplete commands, subcommands, flags, and even option values like log levels.

Tab completions are supported for Bash, Zsh, Fish, and PowerShell.

Setup

Generate the completion script for your shell and add it to your configuration file:

Terminal window # Bash wrangler complete bash >> ~/.bashrc # Zsh wrangler complete zsh >> ~/.zshrc # Fish wrangler complete fish >> ~/.config/fish/config.fish # PowerShell wrangler complete powershell >> $PROFILE

After adding the script, restart your terminal or source your configuration file for the changes to take effect. Then you can simply press Tab to see available completions:

Terminal window wrangler d<TAB> # completes to 'deploy', 'dev', 'd1', etc. wrangler kv <TAB> # shows subcommands: namespace, key, bulk

Tab completions are dynamically generated from Wrangler's command registry, so they stay up-to-date as new commands and options are added. This feature is powered by @bomb.sh/tab ↗.