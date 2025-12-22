Changelog
Agents SDK v0.3.0, workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ v0.3.0 bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v6 ↗ and introducing the unified tool pattern, dynamic tool approval, and enhanced React hooks with improved tool handling.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, dynamic tool approval (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with
onToolCall callback, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration from v5 patterns.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable tool execution and approval workflows.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0, the provider for Cloudflare AI Gateway, to be compatible with AI SDK v6.
AI SDK v6 introduces a unified tool pattern where all tools are defined on the server using the
tool() function. This replaces the previous client-side
AITool pattern.
Key benefits of the unified tool pattern:
- Server-defined tools: All tools are defined in one place on the server
- Dynamic approval: Use
needsApprovalto conditionally require user confirmation
- Cleaner client code: Use
onToolCallcallback instead of managing tool configs
- Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper tool typing
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v6 capabilities.
Use
needsApproval on server tools to conditionally require user confirmation:
The
isToolUIPart and
getToolName functions now check both static and dynamic tool parts:
If you need the v5 behavior (static-only checks), use the new functions:
The
convertToModelMessages() function is now asynchronous. Update all calls to await the result:
The
CoreMessage type has been removed. Use
ModelMessage instead:
The
mode option for
generateObject has been removed:
While
generateObject and
streamObject are still functional, the recommended approach is to use
generateText/
streamText with the
Output.object() helper:
Note: When using structured output with
generateText, you must configure multiple steps with
stopWhenbecause generating the structured output is itself a step.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v6 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
The ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 now supports AI SDK v6, enabling you to use Cloudflare AI Gateway with multiple AI providers including Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and Perplexity.
Use Cloudflare AI Gateway to add analytics, caching, and rate limiting to your AI applications:
The following APIs are deprecated in favor of the unified tool pattern:
|Deprecated
|Replacement
AITool type
|Use AI SDK's
tool() function on server
extractClientToolSchemas()
|Define tools on server, no client schemas needed
createToolsFromClientSchemas()
|Define tools on server with
tool()
toolsRequiringConfirmation option
|Use
needsApproval on server tools
experimental_automaticToolResolution
|Use
onToolCall callback
tools option in
useAgentChat
|Use
onToolCall for client-side execution
addToolResult()
|Use
addToolOutput()
- Unified Tool Pattern: All tools must be defined on the server using
tool()
convertToModelMessages()is async: Add
awaitto all calls
CoreMessageremoved: Use
ModelMessageinstead
generateObjectmode removed: Remove
modeoption
isToolUIPartbehavior changed: Now checks both static and dynamic tool parts
Update your dependencies to use the latest versions:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation from v5 to v6
- AI SDK v6 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- AI SDK v6 Announcement ↗ - Learn about new features in v6
- AI SDK Documentation ↗ - Complete AI SDK reference
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade from v5 to v6?
- Unified tool pattern - How does the new server-defined tool pattern work for you?
- Dynamic tool approval - Does the
needsApprovalfeature meet your needs?
- AI Gateway integration - How well does the new provider work with your setup?
