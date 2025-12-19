Static prerendering support for TanStack Start

TanStack Start ↗ apps can now prerender routes to static HTML at build time with access to build time environment variables and bindings, and serve them as static assets. To enable prerendering, configure the prerender option of the TanStack Start plugin in your Vite config:

vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import { tanstackStart } from "@tanstack/react-start/plugin/vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ cloudflare ( { viteEnvironment : { name : "ssr" } } ) , tanstackStart ( { prerender : { enabled : true , }, } ) , ] , } ) ;