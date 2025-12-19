Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Static prerendering support for TanStack Start
TanStack Start ↗ apps can now prerender routes to static HTML at build time with access to build time environment variables
and bindings, and serve them as static assets. To enable prerendering, configure the
prerender option of the TanStack Start plugin in your Vite config:
This feature requires
@tanstack/react-start v1.138.0 or later. See the TanStack Start framework guide for more details.
