 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Static prerendering support for TanStack Start

Workers

TanStack Start apps can now prerender routes to static HTML at build time with access to build time environment variables and bindings, and serve them as static assets. To enable prerendering, configure the prerender option of the TanStack Start plugin in your Vite config:

vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin";
import { tanstackStart } from "@tanstack/react-start/plugin/vite";


export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    cloudflare({ viteEnvironment: { name: "ssr" } }),
    tanstackStart({
      prerender: {
        enabled: true,
      },
    }),
  ],
});

This feature requires @tanstack/react-start v1.138.0 or later. See the TanStack Start framework guide for more details.