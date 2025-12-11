 Skip to content
SentinelOne as Logpush destination

Logs

Cloudflare Logpush now supports SentinelOne as a native destination.

Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to SentinelOne AI SIEM via Logpush. The destination can be configured through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare dashboard or by using the Logpush API.

