SentinelOne as Logpush destination
Cloudflare Logpush now supports SentinelOne as a native destination.
Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to SentinelOne AI SIEM ↗ via Logpush. The destination can be configured through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare dashboard or by using the Logpush API.
For more information, refer to the Destination Configuration documentation.
