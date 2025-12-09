 Skip to content
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.10.118.1)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
  • Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.