Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.10.118.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-