Wrangler config is optional when using Vite plugin

Workers

When using the Cloudflare Vite plugin to build and deploy Workers, a Wrangler configuration file is now optional for assets-only (static) sites. If no wrangler.toml, wrangler.json, or wrangler.jsonc file is found, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only site. The name is based on the package.json or the project directory name, and the compatibility_date uses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.

This allows easier setup for static sites using Vite. Note that SPAs will still need to set assets.not_found_handling to single-page-application in order to function correctly.