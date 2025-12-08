Easy Python package management with Pywrangler

We are introducing a brand new tool called Pywrangler, which simplifies package management in Python Workers by automatically installing Workers-compatible Python packages into your project.

With Pywrangler, you specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your pyproject.toml file:

[ project ] name = "python-beautifulsoup-worker" version = "0.1.0" description = "A simple Worker using beautifulsoup4" requires-python = ">=3.12" dependencies = [ "beautifulsoup4" ] [ dependency-groups ] dev = [ "workers-py" , "workers-runtime-sdk" ]

You can then develop and deploy your Worker using the following commands:

Terminal window uv run pywrangler dev uv run pywrangler deploy

Pywrangler automatically downloads and vendors the necessary packages for your Worker, and these packages are bundled with the Worker when you deploy.

Consult the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler and Python package management in Workers.