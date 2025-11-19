AI Search support for crawling login protected website content

AI Search now supports custom HTTP headers for website crawling, solving a common problem where valuable content behind authentication or access controls could not be indexed.

Previously, AI Search could only crawl publicly accessible pages, leaving knowledge bases, documentation, and other protected content out of your search results. With custom headers support, you can now include authentication credentials that allow the crawler to access this protected content.

This is particularly useful for indexing content like:

Internal documentation behind corporate login systems

behind corporate login systems Premium content that requires users to provide access to unlock

that requires users to provide access to unlock Sites protected by Cloudflare Access using service tokens

To add custom headers when creating an AI Search instance, select Parse options. In the Extra headers section, you can add up to five custom headers per Website data source.

For example, to crawl a site protected by Cloudflare Access, you can add service token credentials as custom headers:

CF-Access-Client-Id: your-token-id.access CF-Access-Client-Secret: your-token-secret

The crawler will automatically include these headers in all requests, allowing it to access protected pages that would otherwise be blocked.

Learn more about configuring custom headers for website crawling in AI Search.