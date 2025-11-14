Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Generate Cloudflare Access SSH certificate authority (CA) directly from the Cloudflare dashboard
SSH with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure allows you to use short-lived SSH certificates to eliminate SSH key management and reduce security risks associated with lost or stolen keys.
Previously, users had to generate this certificate by using the Cloudflare API ↗ directly. With this update, you can now create and manage this certificate in the Cloudflare One dashboard ↗ from the Access controls > Service credentials page.
For more details, refer to Generate a Cloudflare SSH CA.
