Generate Cloudflare Access SSH certificate authority (CA) directly from the Cloudflare dashboard

SSH with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure allows you to use short-lived SSH certificates to eliminate SSH key management and reduce security risks associated with lost or stolen keys.

Previously, users had to generate this certificate by using the Cloudflare API ↗ directly. With this update, you can now create and manage this certificate in the Cloudflare One dashboard ↗ from the Access controls > Service credentials page.

For more details, refer to Generate a Cloudflare SSH CA.