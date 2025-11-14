 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Generate Cloudflare Access SSH certificate authority (CA) directly from the Cloudflare dashboard

Access

SSH with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure allows you to use short-lived SSH certificates to eliminate SSH key management and reduce security risks associated with lost or stolen keys.

Previously, users had to generate this certificate by using the Cloudflare API directly. With this update, you can now create and manage this certificate in the Cloudflare One dashboard from the Access controls > Service credentials page.

Navigate to Access controls and then Service credentials to see where you can generate an SSH CA

For more details, refer to Generate a Cloudflare SSH CA.