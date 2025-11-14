Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
New SaaS Security weekly digests with API CASB
You can now stay on top of your SaaS security posture with the new CASB Weekly Digest notification. This opt-in email digest is delivered to your inbox every Monday morning and provides a high-level summary of your organization's Cloudflare API CASB findings from the previous week.
This allows security teams and IT administrators to get proactive, at-a-glance visibility into new risks and integration health without having to log in to the dashboard.
To opt in, navigate to Manage Account > Notifications in the Cloudflare dashboard to configure the CASB Weekly Digest alert type.
- At-a-glance summary — Review new high/critical findings, most frequent finding types, and new content exposures from the past 7 days.
- Integration health — Instantly see the status of all your connected SaaS integrations (Healthy, Unhealthy, or Paused) to spot API connection issues.
- Proactive alerting — The digest is sent automatically to all subscribed users every Monday morning.
- Easy to configure — Users can opt in by enabling the notification in the Cloudflare dashboard under Manage Account > Notifications.
- Configure notification preferences in Cloudflare.
The CASB Weekly Digest notification is available to all Cloudflare users today.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-