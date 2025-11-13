Log Explorer adds 14 new datasets

We've significantly enhanced Log Explorer by adding support for 14 additional Cloudflare product datasets.

This expansion enables Operations and Security Engineers to gain deeper visibility and telemetry across a wider range of Cloudflare services. By integrating these new datasets, users can now access full context to efficiently investigate security incidents, troubleshoot application performance issues, and correlate logged events across different layers (like application and network) within a single interface. This capability is crucial for a complete and cohesive understanding of event flows across your Cloudflare environment.

The newly supported datasets include:

Zone Level

Dns_logs

Nel_reports

Page_shield_events

Spectrum_events

Zaraz_events

Account Level

Audit Logs

Audit_logs_v2

Biso_user_actions

DNS firewall logs

Email_security_alerts

Magic Firewall IDS

Network Analytics

Sinkhole HTTP

ipsec_logs

Note Auditlog and Auditlog_v2 datasets require audit-log.read permission for querying. The biso_user_actions dataset requires either the Super Admin or ZT PII role for querying.

Example: Correlating logs

You can now use Log Explorer to query and filter with each of these datasets. For example, you can identify an IP address exhibiting suspicious behavior in the FW_event logs, and then instantly pivot to the Network Analytics logs or Access logs to see its network-level traffic profile or if it bypassed a corporate policy.

To learn more and get started, refer to the Log Explorer documentation and the Cloudflare Logs documentation.