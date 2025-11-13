 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Log Explorer adds 14 new datasets

Log Explorer

We've significantly enhanced Log Explorer by adding support for 14 additional Cloudflare product datasets.

This expansion enables Operations and Security Engineers to gain deeper visibility and telemetry across a wider range of Cloudflare services. By integrating these new datasets, users can now access full context to efficiently investigate security incidents, troubleshoot application performance issues, and correlate logged events across different layers (like application and network) within a single interface. This capability is crucial for a complete and cohesive understanding of event flows across your Cloudflare environment.

The newly supported datasets include:

Zone Level

  • Dns_logs
  • Nel_reports
  • Page_shield_events
  • Spectrum_events
  • Zaraz_events

Account Level

  • Audit Logs
  • Audit_logs_v2
  • Biso_user_actions
  • DNS firewall logs
  • Email_security_alerts
  • Magic Firewall IDS
  • Network Analytics
  • Sinkhole HTTP
  • ipsec_logs

Example: Correlating logs

You can now use Log Explorer to query and filter with each of these datasets. For example, you can identify an IP address exhibiting suspicious behavior in the FW_event logs, and then instantly pivot to the Network Analytics logs or Access logs to see its network-level traffic profile or if it bypassed a corporate policy.

To learn more and get started, refer to the Log Explorer documentation and the Cloudflare Logs documentation.