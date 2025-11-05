 Skip to content
Logpush Permission Update for Zero Trust Datasets

Logs

Permissions for managing Logpush jobs related to Zero Trust datasets (Access, Gateway, and DEX) have been updated to improve data security and enforce appropriate access controls.

To view, create, update, or delete Logpush jobs for Zero Trust datasets, users must now have both of the following permissions:

  • Logs Edit
  • Zero Trust: PII Read