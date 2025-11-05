 Skip to content
D1 can restrict data localization with jurisdictions

D1 Workers

You can now set a jurisdiction when creating a D1 database to guarantee where your database runs and stores data. Jurisdictions can help you comply with data localization regulations such as GDPR. Supported jurisdictions include eu and fedramp.

A jurisdiction can only be set at database creation time via wrangler, REST API or the UI and cannot be added/updated after the database already exists.

Terminal window
npx wrangler@latest d1 create db-with-jurisdiction --jurisdiction eu
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/d1/database" \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
     -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
     --data '{"name": "db-wth-jurisdiction", "jurisdiction": "eu" }'

To learn more, visit D1's data location documentation.