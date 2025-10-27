Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Reranking and API-based system prompt configuration in AI Search
AI Search now supports reranking for improved retrieval quality and allows you to set the system prompt directly in your API requests.
You can now enable reranking to reorder retrieved documents based on their semantic relevance to the user’s query. Reranking helps improve accuracy, especially for large or noisy datasets where vector similarity alone may not produce the optimal ordering.
You can enable and configure reranking in the dashboard or directly in your API requests:
Previously, system prompts could only be configured in the dashboard. You can now define them directly in your API requests, giving you per-query control over behavior. For example:
Learn more about Reranking and System Prompt in AI Search.
