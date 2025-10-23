Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers AI Markdown Conversion: New endpoint to list supported formats
Developers can now programmatically retrieve a list of all file formats supported by the Markdown Conversion utility in Workers AI.
You can use the
env.AI binding:
Or call the REST API:
Both return a list of file formats that users can convert into Markdown:
Learn more about our Markdown Conversion utility.
