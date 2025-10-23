 Skip to content
Workers AI Markdown Conversion: New endpoint to list supported formats

Workers AI

Developers can now programmatically retrieve a list of all file formats supported by the Markdown Conversion utility in Workers AI.

You can use the env.AI binding:

TypeScript
await env.AI.toMarkdown().supported()

Or call the REST API:

Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown/supported \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}'

Both return a list of file formats that users can convert into Markdown:

[
  {
    "extension": ".pdf",
    "mimeType": "application/pdf",
  },
  {
    "extension": ".jpeg",
    "mimeType": "image/jpeg",
  },
  ...
]

Learn more about our Markdown Conversion utility.