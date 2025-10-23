Workers AI Markdown Conversion: New endpoint to list supported formats

Developers can now programmatically retrieve a list of all file formats supported by the Markdown Conversion utility in Workers AI.

You can use the env.AI binding:

TypeScript await env . AI . toMarkdown () . supported ()

Or call the REST API:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown/supported \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}'

Both return a list of file formats that users can convert into Markdown:

[ { " extension " : ".pdf" , " mimeType " : "application/pdf" , }, { " extension " : ".jpeg" , " mimeType " : "image/jpeg" , }, ... ]

Learn more about our Markdown Conversion utility.