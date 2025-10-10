Changelog
Worker startup time limit increased to 1 second
You can now upload a Worker that takes up 1 second to parse and execute its global scope. Previously, startup time was limited to 400 ms.
This allows you to run Workers that import more complex packages and execute more code prior to requests being handled.
For more information, see the documentation on Workers startup limits.
