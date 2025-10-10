 Skip to content
Worker startup time limit increased to 1 second

Workers

You can now upload a Worker that takes up 1 second to parse and execute its global scope. Previously, startup time was limited to 400 ms.

This allows you to run Workers that import more complex packages and execute more code prior to requests being handled.

For more information, see the documentation on Workers startup limits.