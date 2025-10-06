 Skip to content
R2 Data Catalog table-level compaction

R2

You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.

Terminal window
# Enable compaction for a specific table (no token required)
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable <BUCKET> <NAMESPACE> <TABLE> --target-size 256

This allows you to:

  • Apply different target file sizes per table
  • Disable compaction for specific tables
  • Optimize based on table-specific access patterns

Learn more at Manage catalogs.