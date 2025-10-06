R2 Data Catalog table-level compaction

You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.

Terminal window # Enable compaction for a specific table (no token required) npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable <BUCKET> <NAMESPACE> <TABLE> --target-size 256

This allows you to:

Apply different target file sizes per table

Disable compaction for specific tables

Optimize based on table-specific access patterns

Learn more at Manage catalogs.