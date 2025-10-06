Changelog
R2 Data Catalog table-level compaction
You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.
This allows you to:
- Apply different target file sizes per table
- Disable compaction for specific tables
- Optimize based on table-specific access patterns
Learn more at Manage catalogs.
