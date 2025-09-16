DNS Firewall Analytics — now in the Cloudflare dashboard

What's New

Access GraphQL-powered DNS Firewall analytics directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Explore Four Interactive Panels

Query summary : Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions.

: Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions. Query statistics : Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times.

: Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times. DNS queries by data center : Describes global view and the top 10 data centers.

: Describes global view and the top 10 data centers. Top query statistics: Shows a breakdown by key dimensions, with search and expand options (up to top 100 items).

Additional features:

Apply filters and time ranges once. Changes reflect across all panels.

Filter by dimensions like query name, query type, cluster, data center, protocol (UDP/TCP), IP version, response code/reason, and more.

Access up to 62 days of historical data with flexible intervals.

Availability

Available to all DNS Firewall customers as part of their existing subscription.

Where to Find It

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall page.