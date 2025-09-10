WARP client for Windows (version 2025.7.106.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Changes and improvements

Improvement to keep TCP connections up the first time WARP connects on devices so that remote desktop sessions (such as RDP or SSH) continue to work.

Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.

The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Known issues