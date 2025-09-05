Introducing EmbeddingGemma from Google on Workers AI

We're excited to be a launch partner alongside Google ↗ to bring their newest embedding model, EmbeddingGemma, to Workers AI that delivers best-in-class performance for its size, enabling RAG and semantic search use cases.

@cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m is a 300M parameter embedding model from Google, built from Gemma 3 and the same research used to create Gemini models. This multilingual model supports 100+ languages, making it ideal for RAG systems, semantic search, content classification, and clustering tasks.

Using EmbeddingGemma in AutoRAG: Now you can leverage EmbeddingGemma directly through AutoRAG for your RAG pipelines. EmbeddingGemma's multilingual capabilities make it perfect for global applications that need to understand and retrieve content across different languages with exceptional accuracy.

To use EmbeddingGemma for your AutoRAG projects:

Go to Create in the AutoRAG dashboard ↗ Follow the setup flow for your new RAG instance In the Generate Index step, open up More embedding models and select @cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m as your embedding model Complete the setup to create an AutoRAG

Try it out and let us know what you think!