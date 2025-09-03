Changelog
Logging headers and cookies using custom fields
Log Explorer now supports logging and filtering on header or cookie fields in the
http_requests dataset.
Create a custom field to log desired header or cookie values into the
http_requests dataset and Log Explorer will import these as searchable fields. Once configured, use the custom SQL editor in Log Explorer to view or filter on these requests.
For more details, refer to Headers and cookies.
