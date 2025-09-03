 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Logging headers and cookies using custom fields

Log Explorer

Log Explorer now supports logging and filtering on header or cookie fields in the http_requests dataset.

Create a custom field to log desired header or cookie values into the http_requests dataset and Log Explorer will import these as searchable fields. Once configured, use the custom SQL editor in Log Explorer to view or filter on these requests.

Edit Custom fields

For more details, refer to Headers and cookies.